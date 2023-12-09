Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced groundwork being prepared for 2024 that will force the Russian Federation to permanently leave the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We showed the whole world that we can make gains despite the fact that we do not have such a powerful fleet. We forced Russia to withdraw from the temporarily occupied Crimea. This groundwork that we are preparing for 2024 will give us a very good ability to ensure that they leave our Crimea forever," Umerov said during the national telethon.