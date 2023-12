Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Defense forces liquidated 900 invaders, six tanks, 11 armored vehicles, one artillery system, 14 cruise missiles, seven enemy vehicles and special equipment within 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 as of December 9, 2023 were the following: personnel – about 338,120 (900 more) people, tanks – 5,632 (6 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 10,519 (11 more) units, artillery systems – 8,058 (1 more) units, MLRS – 919 (0) units, air defense systems – 605 (0) units, aircraft – 324 (0) units, helicopters – 324 (0) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 6,136 (0), cruise missiles – 1,585 (14 more), ships/boats – 22 (0) units, submarines – 1 (0) units, automobiles and tank trucks – 10,598 (7 more) units, special equipment – 1,159 (0)," the General Staff said in the message.