Facts

19:21 08.12.2023

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) decided to send a mission to Ukraine.

"The International Maritime Organization (IMO), with the support of other UN agencies, will send a mission to identify Ukraine's needs in realizing the right to free navigation. This decision formed the basis of the resolution adopted by the IMO Assembly 'The impact of the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine on international shipping," Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.

It is reported that based on the results of the mission, a long-term technical assistance project for Ukraine will be formed.

Kubrakov also said the IMO refused to elect Russia to the organization's Council for 2023-2024.

He also said the Assembly highly appreciated Ukraine's efforts to unblock free navigation in the Black Sea and create a Ukrainian corridor for civilian ships.

