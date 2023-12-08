About 26,000 copies of publications brought to Mykolaiv from Honchar Library of Kherson damaged by shelling

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy states that about 26,000 copies of publications were brought to Mykolaiv from Kherson Library named after Oles Honchar, which suffered from the Russian shelling.

"The Ministry organizes events for the relocation of library collections of Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library named after Oles Honchar, which was injured as a result of shelling from Russia. In particular, the Ministry coordinates the interaction of heads of departments in the field of culture of regional military administrations and state and communal libraries," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that on December 7, about 26,000 copies of publications were transported from Kherson to Mykolaiv Regional Universal Scientific Library, which included ancient and valuable books, as well as 135 files of valuable newspapers (fund of local history literature).

"Currently, the director of Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library is in Mykolaiv, where, together with the management and employees of Mykolaiv library, he is taking measures to place the transported documents and issue acceptance certificates," the ministry added.

In addition, on December 12, the next transportation of documents of the library fund to the Mykolaiv Regional Universal Scientific Library in the amount of up to 30,000 copies is planned.