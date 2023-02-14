Facts

21:01 14.02.2023

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Ukrainian power engineers have learned to carry out restoration work on energy facilities and infrastructure after enemy shelling many times faster than in peacetime, and this, among other things, helps to improve the situation in the energy system, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"Restoration is proceeding at a record pace, which no one even expected before the invasion began. We are performing all restoration work several times faster than before the standard deadlines. That is, it just takes time to eliminate all bottlenecks in the network. It will definitely happen. We don't stop working even for a minute," he said during the national telethon United News on Tuesday.

At the same time, Kudrytsky said that the restrictions that may be in some areas, for example, in Odesa or Kyiv, are not catastrophic.

"I hope we will be able to get rid of these restrictions soon," the head of Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, he said that, in addition to possible enemy shelling, a sharp cooling in the event of its onset could aggravate the situation in the energy system, which would potentially lead to a very serious increase in consumption, as well as the uneconomical use of electricity.

"If we stop saving, this will also become a factor that can complicate the balancing of the energy system. Saving energy is important. I urge all citizens not to neglect the advice of power engineers to use electricity carefully so that we can continue to manage without deficits," the head of the system operator said, addressing consumers.

As reported, for the third day in a row, Ukrenergo has the opportunity not to set limits on electricity consumption due to the absence of a power shortage. In some areas, network limits provoke outages.

