16:00 25.03.2022

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

The Western European Nuclear Regulators Association (WENRA), having analyzed the situation with the partial loss of external power supply to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant due to hostilities in the region, called for the urgent repair of two damaged power lines.

"WENRA considers necessary that the two damaged 750 kV power lines of ZNPP should be promptly repaired," the association said a report on Facebook, posted by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine on Friday.

In addition, WENRA said the physical integrity of the electrical power supply lines of all four Ukrainian NPPs be guaranteed, and the integrity of supplies of fuel and other consumables or spare parts for the on-site emergency diesel generators of all four Ukrainian NPPs be guaranteed.

In the statement, WENRA said that since the war around the site can have an unexpected and additional consequences on the facility or its infrastructures at any time, WENRA considers that such a partial loss of external power supply, whilst hostilities continue, significantly weakens the robust electricity supply arrangements to the site that support the continued safety of ZNPP.

At the same time, the working group formed by WENRA that has focused on assessing the safety level of ZNPP in the conditions of hostilities came to the conclusion that the availability of alternative means of supporting the power supply (on-site emergency diesel generators) of the NPP, even if all external power supply sources would have been lost, the situation would not have presented an immediate safety concern.

As reported, on March 17, due to military actions of the Russian Federation, Zaporizhia NPP lost the possibility of issuing power through three out of five power lines. As a result, according to the IAEA, the two remaining units of the station (the remaining four are in reserve or under repair) "slightly reduced the supply of electricity to the network in order to adapt to the changed situation on the power line."

The largest Ukrainian nuclear power plant, ZNPP, has four main 750 kV high-voltage power lines plus one in standby mode.

On March 18, NPC Ukrenergo announced that it had repaired the 750 kV high-voltage line Zaporizhia NPP - Kakhovka Substation, damaged as a result of shelling by Russian invaders.

"The line has been put into operation and ensures the stable operation of Zaporizhia NPP," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

