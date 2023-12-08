Facts

10:39 08.12.2023

In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

There is destruction in Dnipropetrovsk region due to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, in particular in Pavlohrad, Ternivka and the Yuryivka community, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"An industrial plant has been damaged. Some 16 private houses and five country houses were damaged. It hit the church. The car was also damaged," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Inspection of the affected areas is underway," he emphasized.

Earlier, Lysak reported one death and four wounded in Pavlohrad area. All victims were taken to hospital, two of them are in serious condition.

10:30 08.12.2023
As result of night strikes in Kharkiv, two residents injured, seven residential buildings damaged – Interior Ministry

19:06 06.12.2023
Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

15:18 25.11.2023
Ukrainian defenders shoot down one missile, five UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk region – region's head

14:26 25.11.2023
Russians launch 520 shells into Kherson region, casualty and wounded reported - regional administration

19:19 24.11.2023
Occupiers attack Nikopol, Marhanets community, administrative building, 11 private houses damaged, no casualties reported – local authorities

16:01 18.11.2023
As result of missile attacks in Zaporizhia region, two rescuers killed, seven more people injured – police

18:24 14.11.2023
Enemy attacks territory near TPP in Donetsk region, oil refinery facility – Energy Ministry

19:25 13.11.2023
Man injured, gas pipeline, powerline damaged amid enemy attacks on Nikopol

11:56 03.11.2023
Zelenskyy: with winter approaching, Russian terrorists to try to cause more harm, we to respond

12:40 18.10.2023
As result of enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, woman killed, four more people injured – Interior Ministry

