In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

There is destruction in Dnipropetrovsk region due to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, in particular in Pavlohrad, Ternivka and the Yuryivka community, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"An industrial plant has been damaged. Some 16 private houses and five country houses were damaged. It hit the church. The car was also damaged," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Inspection of the affected areas is underway," he emphasized.

Earlier, Lysak reported one death and four wounded in Pavlohrad area. All victims were taken to hospital, two of them are in serious condition.