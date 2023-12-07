G7 Ambassadors: Accounting Chamber reform is chance to show that Ukraine manages intl aid well

The G7 Group of Ambassadors believes that the reform of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine is a chance to show the world that Ukraine manages international aid well.

“Reforming the Accounting Chamber is a chance to show the world that Ukraine is a good steward of int'l support and its own citizens' resources. Appointment of new leadership should happen only after the passage of legislation that ensures a transparent & merit-based competition with proper vetting,” a message posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday says.