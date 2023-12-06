SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

War criminal from the terrorist organization "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") Oleg Popov was killed as a result of a car explosion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is involved in his liquidation, an informed law enforcement source has told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Today, a car with a deputy of the 'People's Council of the LPR' and war criminal Oleg Popov went off in temporarily occupied Luhansk. At first, the propagandists reported that he sustained serious injuries and later they admitted that the occupiers' perpetrator has become a cargo 200," the source said.

The source also said that "this liquidation is the work of the SBU."

"It was a completely legal target as before his deputy career Popov had been leading numerous Russian voluntary battalions, heading illegal armed groups and killing Ukrainians. In addition, this character chaired the state security and defense committee at the so-called 'People's Council of the LPR'," the source said.