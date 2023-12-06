Zelenskyy skips classified briefing in US Senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not attend a classified briefing in the U.S. Senate, as well as a briefing in the House of Representatives, CNN's congressional correspondent Manu Raju said on Tuesday, citing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is not going to attend classified briefing virtually anymore because of a last-minute matter. Zelenskyy also didn't end up appearing virtually at the House briefing on Ukraine," Raju said on the X social network.

Earlier, Chuck Schumer said the administration of President Biden would invite Zelenskyy to address Senators via secure video link as part of the classified briefing.