Facts

09:17 06.12.2023

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers fired more than 500 shells into Kherson region, as a result of the shelling, three people were killed and seven were injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday morning.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 101 shellings, firing 510 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, ATGMs, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, of which three were Shahed. The enemy fired 31 shells into the city of Kherson," he said in the Telegram channel.

Prokudin said because of Russian aggression, three people were killed and seven more were injured.

According to the regional administration, Russian military forces entered residential areas of populated areas in the region; a health facility in Kherson; humanitarian staff, a health facility and the territory of a tractor brigade in Beryslav district.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

