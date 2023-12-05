Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, the press service of the Presidential Office reports.

"We are grateful for the concrete and strong decisions of the Netherlands, which helped us on the battlefield, helped us protect civilians, and also achieve success in ensuring the operation of an alternative humanitarian corridor," Zelenskyy said.

The priority needs of Ukrainian defenders were discussed, primarily to strengthen air defense, provide additional 155mm artillery systems and ammunition, and train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters with Dutch support. They also discussed the functioning of an alternative grain corridor and strengthening its protection.

"The head of state and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands focused on the issue of European integration of Ukraine and preparations for the December meeting of the European Council. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in the coming days the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is expected to adopt a number of European integration bills," the message says.

"We count on a positive decision of the European Council regarding the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will be a powerful motivation for our society and for our defenders," the president emphasized.