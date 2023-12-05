Facts

16:55 05.12.2023

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

During search and rescue operations in Novohrodivka (Donetsk region), fragments of bodies that cannot be identified have been found at the site of a house destroyed by a missile strike, said Oleksandr Shevchenko, head of Novohrodivka Town Military Administration.

"In Novohrodivka, a search and rescue operation continues at the site of an enemy missile hitting an apartment building in the town center. As of now, fragments of bodies have been found under the rubble that cannot be identified," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Shevchenko, a DNA examination will be carried out to identify them.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the night rocket attack in Novohrodivka on November 30, one of the entrances was completely destroyed from a direct hit into a three-story apartment building. Five adults and one child received injuries of varying severity.

Later, information appeared about five dead, one of them a child, whose bodies were found while sorting through the rubble of the house.

Tags: #bodies #donetsk_region #identified

