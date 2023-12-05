Number of wounded doctors due to shelling of Kherson increases to four – administration

The number of doctors injured as a result of enemy shelling of a medical facility in Kherson has increased to four, Head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko said.

"According to the latest data, as a result of an enemy shell hitting a healthcare facility in the center of Kherson, four people were injured – two doctors born in 1954 and 1959, a midwife born in 1966 and an employee of one of the departments born in 1956. Medical assistance was provided on site. The injuries they received were minor and treatment did not require hospitalization," Mrochko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that two doctors were injured as a result of a Russian shell hitting a Kherson healthcare facility.