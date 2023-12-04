USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

Funds for U.S. military assistance to Ukraine will be exhausted by the end of this year 2023 if the U.S. Congress does not decide to allocate additional funding, Director of the U.S. Administration's Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young has said.

"I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks. There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money—and nearly out of time. Cutting off the flow of U.S. weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories," Young said in a letter to congressional leaders released on the White House website on Monday.

According to her, US security assistance packages have become smaller and the deliveries of aid have become more limited. "If our assistance stops, it will cause significant issues for Ukraine. While our allies around the world have stepped up to do more, U.S. support is critical and cannot be replicated by others," the director of the U.S. Administration's Office of Management and Budget said.

Young said the Pentagon had spent 97% of the $62.3 billion allocated to support Ukraine through the middle of November, and the State Department had spent all $4.7 billion, including funds for economic assistance and humanitarian assistance. Approximately $27.2 billion (24%) was used for economic assistance to Ukraine and assistance in civil security, in particular mine clearance.

She said that 60% of funds for assistance to Ukraine helped the development of the American defense industry and benefited manufacturing companies. At the same time, if the White House application is approved, Congress will send another $50 billion to the U.S. industry.

"We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn't a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act," Young said.

The letter is addressed, in particular, to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; Democratic Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.