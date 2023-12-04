Facts

12:16 04.12.2023

In Novohrodivka, body of eight-year-old girl pulled out from under rubble of house hit by Russian missile

2 min read
In Novohrodivka (Donetsk region), the body of an eight-year-old girl was pulled out from under the rubble of a three-story house that was hit by a Russian missile. Her parents are still under the rubble, rescue work continues, Head of the Novohrodivka city military administration Oleksandr Shevchenko said.

"In Novohrodivka, at the site where an enemy missile hit an apartment building in the city center on the morning of December 4, the body of an eight-year-old girl was pulled out from under the rubble. The child's parents, who are probably still under the rubble, were not found," Shevchenko said in Telegram channel on Monday.

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble of the house.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Novohrodivka community for those killed in the shelling. The mourning period will last from Monday, December 4, until Wednesday, December 6.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a night rocket attack in Donetsk region in Novohrodivka, a direct hit on a three-story residential building resulted in one of the entrances being completely destroyed, five adults and one child were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Later, information appeared about four two dead, whose bodies were found while clearing the rubble of the house. The National Police said it was likely that the family under the rubble was a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl.

Tags: #donetsk_region

11:34 30.11.2023
In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

10:36 22.11.2023
Body of second victim found under rubble of hospital in Selydove, search is underway for another person – Emergency Service

14:12 15.11.2023
One killed, three injured from shelling, four remain missing in Selydove – regional administration

19:32 12.10.2023
Two people, incl. child, killed, seven injured as result of Russia's attacks on Donetsk region – PGO

09:28 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy dismisses Kyrylenko from post of head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration

14:59 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

12:55 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

10:21 16.08.2023
As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

09:09 16.08.2023
Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

09:38 08.08.2023
As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

