Russian authorities probably trying to contain discontent of families of mobilized – British intelligence

The Russian leadership is most likely concerned about the protests of the families of those mobilized and is trying to contain them in various ways, according to British intelligence.

"The Russian authorities are likely attempting to quash public dissent by wives of deployed Russian soldiers, including by attempting to pay them off and discrediting them online. This follows small scale protests in Moscow in November 2023," according to a report published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

As noted, research by independent Russian media and comments from the protesting wives themselves suggest that in recent weeks the authorities have likely offered families increased cash payments in exchange for their abandoning the protests.

British experts give another example of influencing the dissatisfied. "On 27 November 2023, one prominent online group for soldiers' wives published a manifesto against 'indefinite mobilization.' On around 31 November 2023, the group was pinned with a 'fake' warning label – likely at the instigation of pro-Kremlin actors. The authorities are likely particularly sensitive to any protests related to those citizens mobilised in September 2022, who have now been at the front line for over a year," intelligence says.