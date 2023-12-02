Facts

15:57 02.12.2023

Russian authorities probably trying to contain discontent of families of mobilized – British intelligence

2 min read

The Russian leadership is most likely concerned about the protests of the families of those mobilized and is trying to contain them in various ways, according to British intelligence.

"The Russian authorities are likely attempting to quash public dissent by wives of deployed Russian soldiers, including by attempting to pay them off and discrediting them online. This follows small scale protests in Moscow in November 2023," according to a report published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

As noted, research by independent Russian media and comments from the protesting wives themselves suggest that in recent weeks the authorities have likely offered families increased cash payments in exchange for their abandoning the protests.

British experts give another example of influencing the dissatisfied. "On 27 November 2023, one prominent online group for soldiers' wives published a manifesto against 'indefinite mobilization.' On around 31 November 2023, the group was pinned with a 'fake' warning label – likely at the instigation of pro-Kremlin actors. The authorities are likely particularly sensitive to any protests related to those citizens mobilised in September 2022, who have now been at the front line for over a year," intelligence says.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

10:59 30.11.2023
Newly formed Russian 104th Airborne Division being deployed to frontline in Ukraine – British intelligence

Newly formed Russian 104th Airborne Division being deployed to frontline in Ukraine – British intelligence

12:33 24.11.2023
Russian forces suffering mass casualties from Ukrainian long-range strikes – British intelligence

Russian forces suffering mass casualties from Ukrainian long-range strikes – British intelligence

14:12 23.11.2023
Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

14:45 18.11.2023
Most intense ground combat taking place in three areas; neither side achieves substantial progress – British intelligence

Most intense ground combat taking place in three areas; neither side achieves substantial progress – British intelligence

12:33 08.11.2023
Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cases of 76 railway sabotage transferred to Russian courts – British intelligence

Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cases of 76 railway sabotage transferred to Russian courts – British intelligence

11:27 07.11.2023
Ability of Ukrainian forces to hit Kerch will force Russians to withdraw ships further from front line – British intelligence

Ability of Ukrainian forces to hit Kerch will force Russians to withdraw ships further from front line – British intelligence

16:42 25.10.2023
Russians, despite withdrawal of some forces from lower Dnipro River, retain significant artillery potential – British intelligence

Russians, despite withdrawal of some forces from lower Dnipro River, retain significant artillery potential – British intelligence

12:43 21.10.2023
Kinzhal actually in operational testing stage - British intelligence

Kinzhal actually in operational testing stage - British intelligence

11:45 19.10.2023
Use of Kerch Bridge by occupiers remains restricted, its protection is under threat – British intelligence

Use of Kerch Bridge by occupiers remains restricted, its protection is under threat – British intelligence

12:57 18.10.2023
Occupiers build up combat capacity on Kupiansk-Lyman axis, but AFU holding line, Russian breakthrough is unlikely – British intelligence

Occupiers build up combat capacity on Kupiansk-Lyman axis, but AFU holding line, Russian breakthrough is unlikely – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

LATEST

Yermak thanks Cardinal Matteo Zuppi for returning illegally deported teenager to Ukraine

Yermak, Rassmusen discuss joint work to promote Ukraine on its way to NATO

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD