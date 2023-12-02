Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the defense forces have liquidated 1,070 invaders, seven tanks, 13 armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 18 drones, one cruise missile, 12 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to December 2, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 331,110 (up by 1,070) people, tanks - 5,571 (up by seven) units, armored combat vehicles - 10,385 (up by 13) units, artillery systems - 7,941 (up by ten) units, MLRS - 913 (up by one) units, air defense systems - 602 units, aircraft - 323 units, helicopters - 324 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 5,994 (up by 18), cruise missiles - 1,568 (up by one), ships/boats - 22 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,410 (up by 11) units, and special equipment - 1,138 (up by one) units," the report states.

The data are being clarified.