Facts

11:40 02.12.2023

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the defense forces have liquidated 1,070 invaders, seven tanks, 13 armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 18 drones, one cruise missile, 12 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to December 2, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 331,110 (up by 1,070) people, tanks - 5,571 (up by seven) units, armored combat vehicles - 10,385 (up by 13) units, artillery systems - 7,941 (up by ten) units, MLRS - 913 (up by one) units, air defense systems - 602 units, aircraft - 323 units, helicopters - 324 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 5,994 (up by 18), cruise missiles - 1,568 (up by one), ships/boats - 22 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,410 (up by 11) units, and special equipment - 1,138 (up by one) units," the report states.

The data are being clarified.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:17 30.11.2023
AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:53 28.11.2023
Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

12:52 24.11.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

19:36 23.11.2023
AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

15:39 17.11.2023
Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

20:06 16.11.2023
AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

09:28 15.11.2023
Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

20:39 14.11.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

20:49 07.11.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 17 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 17 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

20:06 06.11.2023
AFU General Staff: Rocket launchers hit another control point of Russians

AFU General Staff: Rocket launchers hit another control point of Russians

AD

HOT NEWS

Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

LATEST

Yermak thanks Cardinal Matteo Zuppi for returning illegally deported teenager to Ukraine

Yermak, Rassmusen discuss joint work to promote Ukraine on its way to NATO

Russian authorities probably trying to contain discontent of families of mobilized – British intelligence

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD