Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak at the Boryspil airport held a meeting with foreign ambassadors regarding the tenth point of the Peace Formula on confirming the end of the war, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

“On President of Ukraine's instructions, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held the tenth meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in our country devoted to the implementation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula,” the presidential press service said on Friday evening.

As reported, the event focused on the implementation of the tenth point of the Formula on confirmation of the end of the war. Eighty six participants, including representatives of 83 foreign states and three international organizations, joined the discussion that took place at Boryspil International Airport.

Yermak informed the meeting participants that in a year of collaborative work, the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine has become a cohesive framework, with elements tightly interconnected. "I am pleased to note progress on each of the nine points that we have already worked on," he said. The head of the Office of the President pointed out that a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace is only possible to achieve as a result of collective will and collective actions. "To prevent the recurrence of war, there is only one way – through reliable multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine and a resolute demonstration of unity and commitment by responsible states that respect international law," Yermak said.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha said that Boryspil Airport was the first facility closed at the onset of the war, but it will also be the first one reopened as soon as the security situation allows. "The nine points of the Formula reflect the most important elements of the future built on a just, strong, and resilient peace. Such peace is needed not only for Ukraine but for the whole world. No appeasement. The end of the war is the only possible solution. This is the concluding point of the Peace Formula," he said.

Sybiha explained that working group No. 10 at the ambassadorial level, which he leads along with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, includes representatives from 20 states and international organizations. According to him, experts are developing modalities on how to put an end to this war, and the first result of their work may be presented at the next national security advisors' meeting.

According to the press service, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Russian forces would not have destroyed Avdiyivka and many other Ukrainian cities if the international security system had an impact on Russia. Therefore, it is time to update the architecture of international security. According to the minister, the only way to guarantee peace is to defeat Russia on the battlefield. To deliver such a devastating blow to the aggressor, Ukrainian soldiers must have cutting-edge technologies and weapons that can provide an asymmetric response to Russian industrial capabilities and human resources. Ukraine has some indigenous developments and is ready for joint production, research, and development with partners.

As reported, according to Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska, the optimal legal mechanism for ending the war is a multilateral agreement that can involve many different interested signatories. "Not only Ukraine and Russia but also guarantors. Perhaps even third parties with specific commitments," he said.

Furthermore, the minister stated that lessons from the past indicate the need for clear formulations and legally stipulated obligations. "We would also like this document to be ratified by the parliaments of the countries that sign it,” Maliuska noted.

Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk noted in her address to the attendees that only a comprehensive security document or a system of security documents and guarantees of their observance can permanently stop aggression.

"The parliamentary dimension of diplomacy is extremely important for the Peace Formula's tenth point. Obviously, the final document on establishing peace will be signed not only by two countries. Sustainable peace after the end of the war can only be ensured by the consolidation of countries worldwide and the public opinion of the people represented by their parliaments," she said.

Participants of the meeting also listened to the address of the President of The Elders, the international non-governmental organization of public figures, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon. They called on all countries to make efforts to ensure a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter key principles.

Richard Branson, ambassador of United24, also addressed the participants with a motivational speech.

Ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, India, Lithuania, Norway, the chargé d'affaires a.i. of Poland to Ukraine, the head of the Office of the Council of Europe in Ukraine, ambassadors from Switzerland, Romania, and Latvia, among other participants took part in the discussion of the Peace Formula, particularly its tenth point.

The diplomats emphasized that a just and lasting peace should be based on principles of respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

Summing up, Yermak emphasized that with each national security and foreign policy advisors' meeting, the number of participants is growing, and another meeting is planned to take place at the beginning of 2024. "The Global Peace Summit is becoming more achievable – a gathering of world leaders committed to achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace as quickly as possible. And we believe that this summit will take place very soon," he said.

Yermak reminded that during the advisors' meeting in Malta, reports from the first five working groups were heard. He also announced the upcoming fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors. Following this, discussions on the agenda and the organization of the inaugural Global Peace Summit would be held.