USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

The United States has provided to Ukraine two new powerful autotransformers that will operate in the Ukrainian power grid and increase the reliability of energy supply to consumers in winter, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

"We sincerely thank the U.S. government, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the USAID Energy Security Project for their assistance in acquiring and delivering key equipment needed for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the period of high winter loads," the system operator said on its Facebook on Friday.

"While Russia sends missiles and drones at Ukraine’s energy grid, the U.S. is helping keep the power on. Together with NPC Ukrenergo, we delivered two autotransformers this week to support the people of Ukraine this winter," the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said on the X social network.