Facts

11:07 01.12.2023

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

1 min read
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko informed the G7 Ambassadors about the number of war crimes by Russians during 11 months of 2023, the ministry's press service said.

"During the meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, Klymenko focused on documenting war crimes in the country – law enforcement officers recorded about 101,000 such facts. Among them are shelling, abuse of civilians, deportation, illegal imprisonment," the ministry said.

According to Klymenko, over the 11 months of 2023, Russians shelled settlements in 24 regions of Ukraine 59,000 times.

"As a result, 11,000 citizens were injured, and 2,000 were killed. More shelling occurred in Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," he said.

In turn, the G7 Ambassadors expressed gratitude "for comprehensive briefing" on security and crime situation in Ukraine and law enforcement reforms.

The ambassadors also said in a statement that they "look forward" to his participation in the upcoming meeting of G7 Interior and Security Ministers in Japan.

