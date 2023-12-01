Facts

09:29 01.12.2023

Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

1 min read
Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, will increase production of missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment several times in 2024, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian defense department reported on Thursday evening.

At the same time, the main attention will be paid to production of air defense systems: from conventional man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems to air defense systems with a range of more than 100 km, in particular, Coral anti-aircraft missile systems.

"In addition, the approved budget for 2024 provides that about UAH 175 billion is allocated for the purchase of missiles and ammunition so that our Defense Forces can adequately resist Russian aggression," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk said on the National Telethon.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that strengthening the state's air defense shield and the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex is a priority for the department.

Tags: #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

12:08 24.11.2023
Since Sept, format of Ramstein's work reoriented towards systematic, long-term work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities – Defense Ministry

Since Sept, format of Ramstein's work reoriented towards systematic, long-term work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities – Defense Ministry

20:31 23.11.2023
Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

17:04 20.11.2023
Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

15:34 18.11.2023
Defense Ministry implements SAP

Defense Ministry implements SAP

15:32 15.11.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry cooperates with EU to monitor accounting of weapons supplied by EU member states

Ukraine's Defense Ministry cooperates with EU to monitor accounting of weapons supplied by EU member states

09:51 14.11.2023
Defense Ministry calls reports on dismissal of three generals untrue

Defense Ministry calls reports on dismissal of three generals untrue

20:35 06.11.2023
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Pakistan discuss areas of mutual interest, bilateral relations between countries

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Pakistan discuss areas of mutual interest, bilateral relations between countries

17:23 04.11.2023
Defense Ministry transfers drones to AFU in record time

Defense Ministry transfers drones to AFU in record time

12:46 03.11.2023
From Nov 1, Defense Ministry cuts delivery time of Ukrainian equipment, weapons to army

From Nov 1, Defense Ministry cuts delivery time of Ukrainian equipment, weapons to army

15:19 02.11.2023
US diplomats, Ukrainian Dpty Defense Minister discuss deepening cooperation in oversight, accountability

US diplomats, Ukrainian Dpty Defense Minister discuss deepening cooperation in oversight, accountability

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

LATEST

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

AD
AD
AD
AD