Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, will increase production of missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment several times in 2024, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian defense department reported on Thursday evening.

At the same time, the main attention will be paid to production of air defense systems: from conventional man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems to air defense systems with a range of more than 100 km, in particular, Coral anti-aircraft missile systems.

"In addition, the approved budget for 2024 provides that about UAH 175 billion is allocated for the purchase of missiles and ammunition so that our Defense Forces can adequately resist Russian aggression," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk said on the National Telethon.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that strengthening the state's air defense shield and the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex is a priority for the department.