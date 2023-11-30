AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out ten strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and another one on the anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday posted on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine on Facebook.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces struck over the past 24 hours two more areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and an electronic warfare station of the invaders, the report says.