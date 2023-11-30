SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting investigative actions on the territory of Pochaiv Assumption Lavra of the UOC (MP) as part of criminal proceedings about the involvement of Lavra's leadership in inciting national hatred, the SBU press center said.

According to the Ukrainian security service's statement on the Telegram channel on Thursday, based on investigation, representatives of Pochaiv Lavra published a publication on the monastery's website in which they insulted the national honor and dignity of the Jews, and also incited religious hatred against representatives of all churches except the UOC.

"In addition, in this message, clerics of the UOC (MP) questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state separate from Russia," the SBU said.

An examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the presence in the text of the online publication of statements inciting ethnic hatred and hatred.

As part of criminal proceedings under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religion, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics), an investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

The SBU said all actions are carried out within the framework of current legislation.

"In its activities, the SBU observes the principle of impartiality to the activities of any religious denomination and respects the right of every citizen to freedom of worldview and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine," the SBU said.