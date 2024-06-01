Diplomatic reception on occasion of Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held in Kyiv

On May 28, 2024, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine hosted a reception in Kyiv on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

It has been 106 years since the establishment of the first democratic, legal and secular state in the Muslim East - the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, which was founded by Mammad Emin Rasulzade.

In a tense and complicated socio-political situation, the DDR lasted only 23 months. The independent Republic of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Bolsheviks and only after the collapse of the USSR did Azerbaijan regain its independence for the second time. The Republic of Azerbaijan, which restored its state independence on October 18, 1991, by the relevant Constitutional Act, proclaiming itself the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, adopted its state attributes, including the national flag, national anthem and coat of arms.

The solemn event was attended by distinguished guests: foreign diplomats, representatives of the government, Islamic religious leaders, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine, cultural figures and educators.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Y.V. Seymur Mardaliyev, addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

In his speech, the Ambassador focused on the history and present of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

“Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our country is realizing the hopes and ideals of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is going through the most grandiose and successful period in its long history and has never been as strong as it is now,” the diplomat said.

The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to provide humanitarian aid since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and is ready to continue to provide this assistance.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis expressed greetings on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

Yevhen Perebyinis expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its consistent political, humanitarian and military support of Ukraine and expressed hope for further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On February 6, 1992, Ukraine and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations. The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan has been operating since May 5, 1996, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine was opened on March 12, 1997.

