29.09.2023

Yermak: Neither USA nor any other country putting pressure on Ukraine on issue of holding elections

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that neither the United States nor any other country in the world exerts pressure on Ukraine on the issue of holding elections in conditions of war.

As Yermak noted, during the visit of President Zelenskyy's delegation to the United States, "no one raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine there."

"But you know, for Americans, this is such an important topic. Yes, we have read about the statements of some congressmen. It is important for us that we live in a democratic society and it is also important that elections, in principle, take place, because they are a symbol of democracy. But no one has asked us such questions [in the USA]," he said at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

The head of the President's Office also recalled that without the implementation of such key positions as "ensuring voting for servicemen at the front and Ukrainians who were forced to leave abroad due to the war, financing and recognition of the results in the world - we definitely don't have this [election] in our head."

"We have in our heads how to win," he stressed.

"Today there is pressure on us from any country regarding the elections – that you should [hold them] and so on [or no]. But we are smart people, we look at the fact that there were elections in the United States, for example, even during the war, so, in principle, we need to look at when there is such an opportunity [to hold elections] not to forget about it," Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office also did not assess the likelihood of holding elections, for example, next spring.

