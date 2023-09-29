Facts

20:49 29.09.2023

DTEK Grids plans to completely update the power grid in Kyiv and three regions within 10 years

DTEK Grids presented a concept for the development of networks for Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions and the city of Kyiv, which involves a complete update of the electrical infrastructure within 10 years, the company said in a press release on Friday.

"DTEK Grids strives to create a power supply system of a qualitatively different level in Ukraine. It is necessary for reliable and safe power supply to citizens and business development. A modern, smart power grid will be built taking into account the best European experience," DTEK Grids Operating Officer Alina Bondarenko is quoted in the press release, speaking at the presentation of the concept at the Electric Grids of Ukraine 2023 forum on September 27.

As a result of the implementation of the concept, the average power outage time per year for clients of regional networks will be reduced to 100 minutes (SAIDI) - this is seven times less than currently, and to 50 minutes – in Kyiv. Technological losses will be reduced by an average of 41.2% – to 5%, and reasonable meters will be installed for all the company's clients.

As Bondarenko said, at the first stage of the project, DTEK Grids will create a digital model, which will be the first digital twin of a real distribution network in Ukraine (Digital Twin) – it will allow testing the effectiveness of applied technical solutions and innovations at the planning stage. This approach will make it possible to clearly predict the effects of all technical solutions and investments and will indicate the bottlenecks of energy centers, such as, for example, the replacement of all overhead lines with cable lines that are more resistant to weather conditions and other adverse factors.

The next stage will be the implementation of a pilot project of smart networks in Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and surrounding towns and scaling this experience throughout Kyiv region.

"Large-scale infrastructure renewal requires diversified and gradual financing from different sources, which should be provided for at the state level by the relevant regulatory documents," DTEK Grids said. Sources may be: donor assistance from the EU, long-term lending at preferential rates, financing for the sale of confiscated assets of the Russian Federation and partial financing from the tariff with a plan for 10 years.

As the company explained, such a diversified approach will reduce the financial burden on the country and carry out long-term modernization of networks.

DTEK Grids is developing a business in the distribution of electricity and operation of electrical networks in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions. DTEK Networks companies serve 5.4 million households and 150,000 enterprises.

Tags: #dtek

