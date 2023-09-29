AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation launches 11 enemy strikes over day, rocket launchers hit 13 Russian artillery systems, electronic warfare station
The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day inflicted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and two strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Friday.
It is reported that units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, 13 artillery means and an enemy electronic warfare station.