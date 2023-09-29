Facts

18:27 29.09.2023

SBU notifies of suspicion director general of Russian airline that transported Shahed drones from Iran

2 min read
SBU notifies of suspicion director general of Russian airline that transported Shahed drones from Iran

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified of suspicion Yuri Velikoklad, the CEO of a Russian airline which transported weapons and fighters from the Middle East and Africa to Ukraine.

"The Security Service collected an evidence base against Yuri Velikoklad, the sanctioned CEO of the Russian airline 223 Liotny Otryad (223 Flight Squad) of the Russian Defense Ministry. The official provided aircraft for the transportation of Russian fighters and weapons from the Middle East and Africa to the war in Ukraine," the special service said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The SBU stressed that, according to the data available to it, this person organized the transportation of the Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran to the Ukrainian border which the aggressor country used to attack Sumy on July 3. The Ukrainian special service recalled that on that day the enemy inflicted strikes on two multi-apartment buildings and an administration building in the city downtown, causing casualties among the civilians.

"It was established that the Iranian-made drones were transported to the territory of Russia on board of an Il-76 military transportation aircraft from the fleet of Velikoklad's airline," the SBU said.

In addition, according to the special service, in late 2022 and at the beginning of 2023, the official provided aircraft for the transportation of Wagner PMC fighters from Africa to the war in Ukraine, and later the fighters were deployed in the vicinity of Bakhmut to assault the Ukrainian city.

"To carry out the flights, the management of the fighters concluded agreements with Velikoklad's airline and transferred to its accounts the payments for the use of the aircraft," it said.

According to the documents, Wagner PMC spent RUR 56 million for eight international flights. To conceal the contacts with the defendant's flying squad, representatives of the PMC used subordinate commercial structures outside Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU notified Velikoklad of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of war of aggression). Since the perpetrator is in the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for the crimes committed against Ukraine.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

15:21 26.09.2023
SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

11:12 26.09.2023
As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

09:28 15.09.2023
Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

18:40 13.09.2023
SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

20:40 08.09.2023
Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

15:00 05.09.2023
SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

10:37 05.09.2023
Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

09:09 05.09.2023
SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

12:33 30.08.2023
Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

19:49 28.08.2023
Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

MFA in response to Orbán's statement: Ukraine didn't change its territory within internationally recognized borders

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to full control of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

LATEST

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

Results of Ukravtodor and Infrastructure Projects Agency audit to be known in coming weeks – Nayyem

MFA in response to Orbán's statement: Ukraine didn't change its territory within internationally recognized borders

UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian-Irish cooperation has great potential – Stefanchuk

Source in Ukrainian special service: SBU drone destroys Kasta radar in Kursk region

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

Memory of Babyn Yar lies at moral basis of humanism, opposition to aggressive chauvinistic ideologies – MFA

Militants formerly with Wagner Group being redeployed to Bakhmut as part of various Russian units – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD