NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

At NATO Industry Forum in Stockholm, the possibility of increasing the production of ammunition will be discussed.

“And then we will have the NATO Industry Forum in Stockholm next month. Again, the main focus will be on how to invest more,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Kyiv at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

“We had a meeting recently at NATO. It is now clear that we have what we call framework contracts, standards contracts, for $2.5 billion for key ammunition out of which $1 billion is already firm signed contracts. So yes, rest assured we will produce, we will deliver ammunition, weapons, because this is about solidarity with Ukraine,” he said.

“It would be a tragedy for Ukrainians if Russia wins but it will also be extremely dangerous for us. So it is in our security interest to ensure that we provide Ukraine with the support they need to win this war,” the Secretary General noted.