NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he has no evidence that the drone crash in Romania was the result of a deliberate attack.

As for the wreckage of drones in Romania, Stoltenberg said in Kyiv on Thursday at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they have no evidence that this is the result of some kind of deliberate attack by Russia on the territory of the Alliance.

He said that the Russian war and careless strikes on the border with Romania are destabilizing and NATO has repeatedly stated that it will protect all members of the Alliance. According to him, they have significantly strengthened its presence of eastern members of the Alliance, including in Romania, have sent more troops there, in addition they are carrying out more air patrols: different forces, means that allow to monitor the situation on the borders of NATO more closely.