11:10 28.09.2023

Kuleba: Grain issue solvable, we absolutely committed to ending crisis

Ukraine is determined to resolve the situation with the export of Ukrainian grain; neither Kyiv nor Warsaw needs a "grain war," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"History, future and security simply leave us no other choice but to get out of this crisis. We did not create this crisis, and we are absolutely committed to ending it. Emotions are running high. Until October 15, before election day, temperatures in Poland may still rise. But we are constructive. We are working with the European Commission. We have conveyed clear signals to Poland about our commitment to a constructive solution to this situation. We don't need this grain war and neither does Poland," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that, using the example of relations with Bulgaria and Romania, Ukraine demonstrated that "there are no unsolvable problems."

"Let me remind you that at the beginning of the crisis in the spring of this year there were five countries that introduced restrictions. Now Bulgaria and Romania have found a solution, but the other three countries have not. The reason why they have not been found is obviously not because there are no solutions. There are some other reasons why these solutions have not been found," the foreign minister added.

He assured that the grain problem can be solved, "if there is a desire to solve it."

"We have such a desire," Kuleba said.

