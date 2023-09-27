Facts

20:42 27.09.2023

AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

2 min read
AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Shakhtar directions in Donetsk region over the past day, and also continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflict losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day there were 14 military clashes. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

"In Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled the enemy attack in the area of Hryhorivka, Donetsk region … In Maryinka direction during the day, our defenders successfully repelled eight enemy attacks directly in Maryinka area of Donetsk region … In Shakhtar sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Rivne, Donetsk region," the report says.

In Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In Volyn and Polissia directions in the north of Ukraine, the operational situation has not significantly changed. "There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in areas bordering Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:02 27.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

20:51 25.09.2023
Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

16:39 25.09.2023
Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

14:15 22.09.2023
Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

20:54 21.09.2023
Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

20:14 19.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

20:25 12.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

15:46 12.09.2023
Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

20:14 07.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

20:43 05.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

LATEST

Almost 350 people injured in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and blast in Stepanakert taken to Armenia - Health Ministry

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Defense Committee of Bulgarian Parliament approves transfer of faulty S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

AD
AD
AD
AD