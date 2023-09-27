AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Shakhtar directions in Donetsk region over the past day, and also continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflict losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day there were 14 military clashes. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

"In Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled the enemy attack in the area of Hryhorivka, Donetsk region … In Maryinka direction during the day, our defenders successfully repelled eight enemy attacks directly in Maryinka area of Donetsk region … In Shakhtar sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Rivne, Donetsk region," the report says.

In Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In Volyn and Polissia directions in the north of Ukraine, the operational situation has not significantly changed. "There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in areas bordering Ukraine," the General Staff said.