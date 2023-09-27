Facts

20:02 27.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were also destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces have attacked the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers and six enemy artillery means.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:42 27.09.2023
AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

20:51 25.09.2023
Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

16:39 25.09.2023
Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

14:15 22.09.2023
Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

20:54 21.09.2023
Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

20:14 19.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

20:25 12.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

15:46 12.09.2023
Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

20:14 07.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

20:43 05.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

LATEST

Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Defense Committee of Bulgarian Parliament approves transfer of faulty S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

For Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv to pay almost UAH 35 mln of targeted material assistance

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD