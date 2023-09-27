Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were also destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces have attacked the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers and six enemy artillery means.