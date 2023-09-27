Facts

17:09 27.09.2023

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced that almost 40 countries and partner organizations agreed on the allocation of around $250 million, in particular, for special equipment needed for humanitarian demining.

"Today, an area of around 174,000 square kilometers remains potentially mined in Ukraine. This is a huge territory demining of which could take a decade. Our goal is to do this within the next few years," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The prime minister also said what Ukraine proposes to the partners that would join this work. These are the readiness to test the latest demining technologies, especially remote sensing technologies; to create and build up the production as well as localize the production facilities of foreign enterprises; to develop a competitive demining market with a clear certification system for mine action operators; to provide compensations for the enterprises that will purchase demining services through ProZorro auctions; to involve specialists in training as long as Ukraine currently has around 3,000 bomb disposal experts although it needs more than 10,000 such specialists.

"As of today, almost 40 countries and partner organizations have agreed to allocate around $250 million, in particular, for special equipment needed for humanitarian demining. I thank all of our partners who help us to clear Ukraine from Russia's mine garbage," he said.

As reported, on September 15, Shmyhal said the government plans to complete the demining of agricultural lands in three years after their liberation and demine the entire territory of Ukraine in five to seven years. He also said that Ukraine will launch a market of humanitarian demining services on the ProZorro platform.

