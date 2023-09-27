Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

Norway will allocate an additional NOK 1 billion ($92 million) to provide Ukrainians with access to protection and vital assistance, according to a statement on the country's government website.

"Ukraine's civilian population has suffered greatly as a result of Russia’s brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to deal with daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have been heroic. They need our help to make it through another winter of war," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt at the opening of the Third Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Ukraine in Oslo.

The meeting focuses on the difficult humanitarian situation the war in Ukraine is causing as well as look at ways to provide the right help to the civilian population at the right time. The meeting will also discuss how to implement good solutions for the transition between short-term humanitarian assistance and long-term reconstruction efforts.

It is noted that 150 participants at the meeting include representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, humanitarian organisations and donor countries.

The UN estimates that more than 17 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance. Some 5 million people are internally displaced and more than 6.2 million have fled from Ukraine and sought refuge in other countries due to Russia's war.

The humanitarian funding is being channeled via the UN, including the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.