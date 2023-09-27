Facts

11:25 27.09.2023

Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

2 min read
Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

Norway will allocate an additional NOK 1 billion ($92 million) to provide Ukrainians with access to protection and vital assistance, according to a statement on the country's government website.

"Ukraine's civilian population has suffered greatly as a result of Russia’s brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to deal with daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have been heroic. They need our help to make it through another winter of war," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt at the opening of the Third Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Ukraine in Oslo.

The meeting focuses on the difficult humanitarian situation the war in Ukraine is causing as well as look at ways to provide the right help to the civilian population at the right time. The meeting will also discuss how to implement good solutions for the transition between short-term humanitarian assistance and long-term reconstruction efforts.

It is noted that 150 participants at the meeting include representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, humanitarian organisations and donor countries.

The UN estimates that more than 17 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance. Some 5 million people are internally displaced and more than 6.2 million have fled from Ukraine and sought refuge in other countries due to Russia's war.

The humanitarian funding is being channeled via the UN, including the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #norway

MORE ABOUT

09:58 26.09.2023
Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

16:20 21.09.2023
ZDOROVI agency transfers humanitarian aid to hospitals in 49 settlements of Ukraine in Aug

ZDOROVI agency transfers humanitarian aid to hospitals in 49 settlements of Ukraine in Aug

14:30 19.09.2023
Norway transfers large batch of tracked trucks to Ukraine

Norway transfers large batch of tracked trucks to Ukraine

13:23 19.09.2023
As result of drone attack on Lviv, 15 humanitarian aid trucks destroyed, incl from Vatican

As result of drone attack on Lviv, 15 humanitarian aid trucks destroyed, incl from Vatican

09:13 30.08.2023
U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

20:06 24.08.2023
Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

13:28 24.08.2023
Norway to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Norway to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

16:54 15.07.2023
Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

18:28 13.07.2023
Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

LATEST

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

AD
AD
AD
AD