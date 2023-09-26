Facts

18:50 26.09.2023

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

1 min read
Powerful explosions are heard in Kherson, head of the City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said.

"Powerful explosions are heard in Kherson! Stay in safe places! Do not go out into the open," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the launches of guided aerial bombs in the direction of Kherson-Antonivka. "The launch of the guided air bomb in the direction of Kherson-Antonivka," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #kherson

