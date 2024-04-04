Ten people injured in fire caused by Russian forces' attack on Kherson region – local authorities

Ten people were poisoned by combustion products in a fire caused by a Russian occupation forces' attack on the Daryivka community, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Last night, the occupiers shelled the village of Poniativka for three hours. After the shelling, local residents started to complain about eyesight and breath problems. Ten people went to hospital with signs of poisoning," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

All of those injured receive medical aid. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.