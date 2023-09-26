Facts

13:37 26.09.2023

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law defining probation supervision as a new and main type of criminal punishment, replacing arrest in most sanctions.

As noted in the card of bill No. 9185, posted on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to parliament with the signature of the head of state on September 26.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 9185 as a whole on August 23, 2023.

Probation supervision provides for a comprehensive influence on the offender without isolation from society for a period of one to five years (one to two years for minors).

The co-authors of the legislative initiative propose to supplement the sanctions of articles of the Special Part of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with punishment in the form of probation supervision as an alternative to restriction of freedom. At the same time, MPs consider it necessary to replace arrest with probationary supervision in all sanctions, except for criminal offenses committed by military personnel.

The bill stipulates punishment in the form of probation supervision will consist of restricting the rights and freedoms of the convicted person, defined by law and established by a court verdict, with the use of supervisory and social and educational measures.

In addition, the document proposes to determine the procedure for serving a sentence in the form of probation supervision. Control over its compliance is entrusted to the authorized probation authorities at the place of residence of the convicted person.

According to the bill, the term of punishment in the form of probation supervision will be calculated from the date the convicted person is registered. In this case, according to the rules provided for in Article 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the period of punishment includes the time of pretrial detention or 24-hour house arrest.

The need to introduce probation supervision as a new and main type of criminal punishment is justified by the fact that under martial law, pretrial detention facilities should be optimized, in particular, by increasing the number of places by eliminating arrest houses, including those for holding prisoners of war. In such cases, restriction of freedom and arrest as types of punishment lose their criminal legal and social purposes and require significant financial costs.

Tags: #criminal #law #arrest

MORE ABOUT

15:33 20.09.2023
Rada re-adopts law on resumption of civil servants' declaration with president's proposals

Rada re-adopts law on resumption of civil servants' declaration with president's proposals

12:47 13.09.2023
Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

09:59 13.09.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

20:21 04.09.2023
Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

18:58 09.08.2023
Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

14:37 31.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs bill granting law enforcers right to shoot down UAVs if they violate Ukrainian airspace

Zelenskyy signs bill granting law enforcers right to shoot down UAVs if they violate Ukrainian airspace

19:26 25.07.2023
Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

17:12 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

19:17 21.07.2023
Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

14:17 01.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

LATEST

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD