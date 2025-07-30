Ukrainian regulator to set up working group on RLAH roaming integrationUkrainian regulator to set up working group on RLAH roaming integration

Ukraine's National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) has resolved to create a working group tasked with implementing and ensuring the functioning of the Roam Like at Home (RLAH) initiative in Ukraine, the commission's press service announced following a recent meeting.

As previously reported, the NCEC team has been finalizing Ukraine's accession to the EU's unified roaming zone under the RLAH policy, expected to take effect as of January 1, 2026.

In early June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law Bill No. 12150, which represents the final legislative requirement for Ukraine to join the EU-wide RLAH roaming space.

At the same meeting, the NCEC adopted several other decisions. In particular, electronic communications service providers will be informed of their obligations to restrict or restore access to websites and services included in the list of on-demand audiovisual media services and audiovisual service providers from the aggressor state.

Additionally, the commission set deadlines for consultations to identify areas where access must be provided to fixed-line and mobile broadband networks, as well as to fixed-location voice communication services.

The NCEC also announced upcoming changes to its 2025 regulatory activity planning schedule to accommodate the development of new regulatory acts.