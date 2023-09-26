Facts

12:05 26.09.2023

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

2 min read
Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

The Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) has suffered a series of major attacks in recent weeks, culminating in strikes on its headquarters on September 20 and 22, 2023, and these attacks have been more damaging and more coordinated than thus far in the war, the British intelligence said.

"The physical damage to the BSF is almost certainly severe but localised. The fleet almost certainly remains capable of fulfilling its core wartime missions of cruise missile strikes and local security patrols," according to the report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on the X social network on Tuesday morning.

Despite this, intelligence officials believe that "degraded ability to defend its assets in port and to conduct routine maintenance," since the Ukrainian attacks have put Russia in a situation where it has to respond to the actions of Ukrainian forces. Also, experts admit, "its ability to continue wider regional security patrols and enforce its de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports will be diminished."

As noted, "a dynamic, deep strike battle is underway in the Black Sea. This is likely forcing Russia into a reactive posture whilst demonstrating that Ukraine's military can undermine the Kremlin's symbolic and strategic power projection from its warm water port in occupied Sevastopol."

Tags: #black_sea #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

14:09 25.09.2023
Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet killed in missile strike on HQ – AFU Special Operations Forces

Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet killed in missile strike on HQ – AFU Special Operations Forces

11:39 22.09.2023
Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

20:01 21.09.2023
Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

19:35 19.09.2023
UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

12:45 19.09.2023
Heavy fighting continues around islands in lower Dnipro in Kherson region since beginning of Sept – British intelligence

Heavy fighting continues around islands in lower Dnipro in Kherson region since beginning of Sept – British intelligence

11:29 13.09.2023
Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

15:23 12.09.2023
After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

12:06 12.09.2023
Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

16:09 11.09.2023
Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

13:11 01.09.2023
Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

LATEST

US Ambassador: Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians, in callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to world

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD