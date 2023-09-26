Facts

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Following a tipoff from the Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU), a HIMARS missile hit the occupiers' headquarters near Kherson, killing eight Russian officers and wounding seven more, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"An exclusive video of a recent 'bavovna' [attack] has appeared at a temporary Russian control center near Kherson. Due to a tipoff from the SBU, the HIMARS missile 'took part' in a daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division. The meeting ended early: eight officers have the status of '200,' seven of '300'," the agency's interlocutor said on Tuesday.

