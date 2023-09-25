Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult; some 17 military clashes took place within 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

Thus, in Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian units successfully repelled an enemy attack in Klischiivka area of Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, during the day, Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed seven enemy attacks directly in Maryinka area of Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Russia launched another strike with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two P-800 Oniks anti-ship missiles and 19 Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Air defense destroyed 11 Kalibr cruise missiles and all 19 martyrs.

"In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 57 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, hotel, kindergarten and other civil infrastructure," the AFU said.

More than 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.