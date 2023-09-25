Facts

16:07 25.09.2023

About 3,000 settlements of Ukraine are under temporary occupation after Febr 24, 2022 – Reintegration Ministry

There are 2,804 settlements under temporary occupation, which are located on the territory of 144 territorial communities, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said, responding to a request from the NaUKMA School for Policy Analysis.

"Currently, 2,804 settlements in 144 territorial communities are under occupation, which were captured after February 24, 2022," the school said on Saturday, September 23.

At the same time, according to the department, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, some 687 settlements in 87 territorial communities have been de-occupied.

It is noted that there are no statistics yet on the number of persons located in the temporarily occupied territory.

