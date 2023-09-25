Facts

15:19 25.09.2023

Air defense forces destroy 30 of 33 air targets fired at Odesa

1 min read
The air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 30 of 33 air targets fired at Odesa last night.

"Last night, the enemy again insidiously attacked Odesa. Some 30 of 33 air targets were destroyed," the air defense forces said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

A video of "combat work of the detachments of the 160th anti-aircraft missile Odesa brigade of the Pivden (South) Air Command that showed such a result" was attached to the statement.

"Thank you to the warriors! And also thank you for accuracy to the fighter pilots and air defense of the Naval Forces," it said.

As reported, on the night of Monday, Russia attacked Odesa by firing 19 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, two Onyx hypersonic missiles, and twelve Kalibr missiles with complicated trajectories through various regions of the country.

