Facts
09:14 22.04.2025

Three people injured amid enemy attack on Odesa – Kiper

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Odesa, head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported.

"According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the Russian massive strike on Odesa. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian troops carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa on Monday evening, causing damage and fires in the city.

Tags: #odesa #attack

