20:20 22.09.2023

Milley introduces Zaluzhny to new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Milley introduces Zaluzhny to new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a call with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

Commenting on the conversation, Zaluzhny said Milley's term in office ends in September.

"As a sign of the continuation of the close partnership between Ukraine and the United States, General Milley introduced me to his successor, General Charles Brown. We agreed to maintain a high level of communication and hold negotiations in the near future," Zaluzhny said in the Telegram channel.

He also noted Milley's significant support for Ukraine since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

The parties discussed the situation at the frontline, the progress of Ukrainian defensive and offensive operations.

"We separately focused on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – it is critical to strengthen our air defense and artillery. I thanked our American partners for the next package of military assistance," Zaluzhny said.

