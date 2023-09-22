Facts

19:57 22.09.2023

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is equipping apartments and houses in Okhtyrka (Sumy region) with autonomous heating.

"In Sumy region, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is implementing the 'Winter' program: 85 houses in Okhtyrka will be equipped with autonomous heating. These are 34 apartments and 51 buildings in the private sector of the town," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

The program provides for work on the external laying of a gas pipeline, the installation of gas pipelines in apartments, the installation and connection of boilers to the gas network. The total cost of the program is about UAH 5 million.

The project is being implemented by URCS's organizations of Sumy region and Okhtyrka.

