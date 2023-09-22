Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Defense Forces eliminated 480 occupiers, six tanks, eight armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, eight drones, 38 cruise missiles and 21 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its report.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 21, 2023 approximately amount to: about 274,950 people of military personnel (plus 480) people, 4,644 tanks (plus six) units, 8,891 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 6,177 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 785 MLRS systems (plus four) units, 528 units of air defense equipment, 315 aircraft units, 316 helicopters, 4,858 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 1,517 cruise missiles (plus 38), 20 ships/boats, one submarine, 8,690 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 20) units, and 912 special equipment units. The data is being clarified," the summary says.