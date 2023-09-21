Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

The German government does not refuse to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv, but is studying the request and its consequences, which takes time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with French Le Monde.

"No, we are not abandoning cruise missiles. We are studying the request and its implications. In particular, legal or technical aspects need to be taken into account. I recognize that this takes time. Taurus cruise missiles are weapons systems with a very long range. I understand the benefits they can offer our Ukrainian friends. At the same time, we have an obligation to carefully consider all issues," Pistorius said.

At the same time, he said Germany is the largest supporter of Ukraine in Europe, and the second largest.

"We supply many important weapons systems, especially for air defense, as well as a large amount of ammunition. All this saves lives every day in Ukraine," the head of the German Defense Ministry said.