Facts

20:43 21.09.2023

Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

1 min read
Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

The German government does not refuse to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv, but is studying the request and its consequences, which takes time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with French Le Monde.

"No, we are not abandoning cruise missiles. We are studying the request and its implications. In particular, legal or technical aspects need to be taken into account. I recognize that this takes time. Taurus cruise missiles are weapons systems with a very long range. I understand the benefits they can offer our Ukrainian friends. At the same time, we have an obligation to carefully consider all issues," Pistorius said.

At the same time, he said Germany is the largest supporter of Ukraine in Europe, and the second largest.

"We supply many important weapons systems, especially for air defense, as well as a large amount of ammunition. All this saves lives every day in Ukraine," the head of the German Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #germany #transfer #taurus

MORE ABOUT

20:57 19.09.2023
Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

10:31 12.09.2023
Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

09:13 12.09.2023
We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

20:22 11.09.2023
Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

20:04 11.09.2023
German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

19:42 11.09.2023
Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

19:06 11.09.2023
Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

15:59 11.09.2023
Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

14:45 05.09.2023
Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

19:14 04.09.2023
Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Since beginning of day, five people killed, 10 injured as result of shelling in Kherson region – local authorities

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Air defense for Ukraine among top issues in Washington – Zelenskyy

SBU, Ukrainian Navy inflict massive strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea last night – source

LATEST

Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

In south, units of Offensive Guard advance deep into Russian defense

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Nausėda: Ukraine-Poland disagreements must be resolved ASAP

Sweden transfers 10 Strv 122 tanks to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD